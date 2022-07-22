Amber Heard Files to Appeal Verdict in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Depp’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

Johnny Depp had filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard for a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post wherein Heard called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. However, in the op-ed titled ‘I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change’, Heard doesn’t name Depp.

However, Depp’s lawyers argued that he was nevertheless defamed by the piece. Heard then filed counterclaims alleging that a lawyer, formerly associated with Depp, had defamed her with his statements, including labeling her allegations of abuse a “hoax”.

The jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory and $5 million in punitive damages (the latter was reduced to $350,000). The jury also directed Depp to pay $2 million to Heard.