Nawazuddin Siddiqui Speaks About Age Gap Between Him & Avneet in Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin also spoke about how he got noticed while he was playing smaller roles in films. "People had started noticing me from the small roles that I was playing. My first film was Sarfarosh. I had played a very small role in the film. But I used to get only one scene in these films. I did a lot of these single scene films. Eventually, I got bored and decided that now I want two scenes in a film. Suddenly, I got a call from a casting director saying, 'Nawaz bhai, there's one scene in the film, will you do it? And I said, 'Don't call me again. Now onwards I will only work if there are two scenes.' I then started receiving offers for films with at least two scenes. I spent 5-6 years of my life working on these scenes. Then I decided I have to move on to three scenes. And that's how bigger films happened to me."

Watch the video for more.

Video editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan