‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ Review: This Well-Intentioned Film Has Nothing New

Siddiqui held incredible promise as one of the actors who attempted to break the Bollywood mould of featuring hypermasculine heroes across genres. As Sheru, the actor proves yet again that he has acting chops but the issue arises from the fact that we have seen him do this before. It would be tough to differentiate between Sheru and his character Jogi from his recent outing Jogira Sara Ra Ra (which I enjoyed much more).

The 21-year-old Avneet Kaur is the real show stealer Tiku Weds Sheru. Despite having to perform within the confines of a trite screenplay, Kaur’s act is convincing and spirited. Her act might be the only reason you manage to resonate emotionally at all with the film when everyone around her is stuck in caricatured writing.