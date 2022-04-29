‘Made in Heaven’ S2, Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Maja Maa’ Part of Amazon Prime’s New Slate

Made in Heaven, created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shivangi Rastogi, and Shashank Arora. The entire cast is expected to return for season 2.

Joining the cast are Mona Singh and Dr. Trinetra Haldar. Dr Trinetra also reposted the poster for the second season with the caption, "We can hear the wedding bells ringing! To many more new weddings, face fresh challenges and in the process, chart the journey of their own lives."