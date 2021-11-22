AMA 2021 Winners: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big, Taylor Swift Breaks Own Record

BTS won Artist of the Year at the AMAs 2021.
The American Music Awards (AMAs) aired live on 21 November from the Microsoft theatre. Rap artist Cardi B hosted the event, and also became the first artist ever to win the 'Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Song' award thrice. The K-Pop band BTS won ‘Artist of the Year’ at the AMAs 2021 and they also won the other awards they were nominated for- Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’.
The nominations for the AMAs are based on audience engagement as seen on Billboard charts. Taylor Swift broke her own record of most AMA wins of all time after she was awarded as the Favourite Female Pop Artist. Adding the award for Best Pop Album for ‘evermore’, Swift now has 34 AMA awards.
Here’s a complete list of winners.
Artist Of The Year
Ariana Grande
BTS (WINNER)
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI
Favourite Trending Song
Erica Banks, ‘Buss It’
Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’ (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
Popp Hunna, ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’
Collaboration Of The Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, ‘Mood’
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’
Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’
Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’ (WINNER)
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, ‘Peaches’
Favourite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’
Cardi B, ‘Up’
Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Favourite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’
Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’
Taylor Swift, ‘evermore’ (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI, ‘F*CK LOVE’
Favourite Pop Duo Or Group
AJR
BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
Favourite Pop Song
BTS, ‘Butter’ (WINNER)
Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’
Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’
Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’
Chris Young & Kane Brown, ‘Famous Friends’
Gabby Barrett, ‘The Good Ones’ (WINNER)
Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’
Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’
Favourite Country Duo Or Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’
Gabby Barrett, ‘Goldmine’ (WINNER)
Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’
Luke Bryan, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’
Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Saweetie
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’
Juice WRLD, ‘Legends Never Die’
Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’ (WINNER)
Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’
Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B, ‘Up’ (WINNER)
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, ‘Lemonade’
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, ‘Calling My Phone’
Polo G, ‘RAPSTAR’
Pop Smoke, ‘What You Know Bout Love’
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favourite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’ (WINNER)
Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’
Giveon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
H.E.R., ‘Damage’
Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’
Favourite R&B Album
Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’ (WINNER)
Giveon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time’
H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’
Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’
Queen Naija, ‘missunderstood’
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Becky G (WINNER)
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favourite Latin Duo Or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga (WINNER)
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ (WINNER)
Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’
KAROL G, ‘KG0516’
Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’
Rauw Alejandro, ‘Afrodisíaco’
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, ‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’
Farruko, ‘Pepas’
Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’ (WINNER)
Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái (Remix)’
Favourite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello (WINNER)
Favourite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favourite Gospel Artist
Kanye West (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
