AMA 2021 Winners: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big, Taylor Swift Breaks Own Record

The American Music Awards (AMAs) aired live on 21 November from the Microsoft theatre. Rap artist Cardi B hosted the event, and also became the first artist ever to win the 'Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Song' award thrice. The K-Pop band BTS won ‘Artist of the Year’ at the AMAs 2021 and they also won the other awards they were nominated for- Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’.

The nominations for the AMAs are based on audience engagement as seen on Billboard charts. Taylor Swift broke her own record of most AMA wins of all time after she was awarded as the Favourite Female Pop Artist. Adding the award for Best Pop Album for ‘evermore’, Swift now has 34 AMA awards.

Here’s a complete list of winners.