AMA 2021 Winners: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big, Taylor Swift Breaks Own Record

The American Music Awards (AMAs) aired live on 21 November from the Microsoft theatre. Rap artist Cardi B hosted the event, and also became the first artist ever to win the 'Favourite Rap/Hip Hop Song' award thrice. The K-Pop band BTS won ‘Artist of the Year’ at the AMAs 2021 and they also won the other awards they were nominated for- Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favourite Pop Song for ‘Butter’.

The nominations for the AMAs are based on audience engagement as seen on Billboard charts. Taylor Swift broke her own record of most AMA wins of all time after she was awarded as the Favourite Female Pop Artist. Adding the award for Best Pop Album for ‘evermore’, Swift now has 34 AMA awards.

Here’s a complete list of winners.

Artist Of The Year

  • Ariana Grande

  • BTS (WINNER)

  • Drake

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Taylor Swift

  • The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

  • 24kGoldn

  • Giveon

  • Masked Wolf

  • Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

  • The Kid LAROI

Favourite Trending Song

  • Erica Banks, ‘Buss It’

  • Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’

  • Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’ (WINNER)

  • Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

  • Popp Hunna, ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’

Collaboration Of The Year

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, ‘Mood’

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’ (WINNER)

  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, ‘Peaches’

Favourite Music Video

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’

  • Cardi B, ‘Up’

  • Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (WINNER)

  • Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

  • The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’

Favourite Male Pop Artist

  • Drake

  • Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

  • Justin Bieber

  • Lil Nas X

  • The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

  • Ariana Grande

  • Doja Cat

  • Dua Lipa

  • Olivia Rodrigo

  • Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Favourite Pop Album

  • Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’

  • Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’

  • Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

  • Taylor Swift, ‘evermore’ (WINNER)

  • The Kid LAROI, ‘F*CK LOVE’

Favourite Pop Duo Or Group

  • AJR

  • BTS (WINNER)

  • Glass Animals

  • Maroon 5

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)

Favourite Pop Song

  • BTS, ‘Butter’ (WINNER)

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

  • Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

  • Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’

Favourite Male Country Artist

  • Chris Stapleton

  • Jason Aldean

  • Luke Bryan (WINNER)

  • Luke Combs

  • Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

  • Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

  • Gabby Barrett

  • Kacey Musgraves

  • Maren Morris

  • Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Song

  • Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

  • Chris Young & Kane Brown, ‘Famous Friends’

  • Gabby Barrett, ‘The Good Ones’ (WINNER)

  • Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’

  • Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

Favourite Country Duo Or Group

  • Dan + Shay (WINNER)

  • Florida Georgia Line

  • Lady A

  • Old Dominion

  • Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

  • Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

  • Gabby Barrett, ‘Goldmine’ (WINNER)

  • Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’

  • Luke Bryan, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

  • Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

  • Drake (WINNER)

  • Lil Baby

  • Moneybagg Yo

  • Polo G

  • Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

  • Cardi B

  • Coi Leray

  • Erica Banks

  • Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

  • Saweetie

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

  • Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

  • Juice WRLD, ‘Legends Never Die’

  • Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’ (WINNER)

  • Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’

  • Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

  • Cardi B, ‘Up’ (WINNER)

  • Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, ‘Lemonade’

  • Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, ‘Calling My Phone’

  • Polo G, ‘RAPSTAR’

  • Pop Smoke, ‘What You Know Bout Love’

Favourite Male R&B Artist

  • Chris Brown

  • Giveon

  • Tank

  • The Weeknd (WINNER)

  • Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

  • Doja Cat (WINNER)

  • H.E.R.

  • Jazmine Sullivan

  • Jhené Aiko

  • SZA

Favourite R&B Song

  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’ (WINNER)

  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

  • Giveon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

  • H.E.R., ‘Damage’

  • Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

Favourite R&B Album

  • Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’ (WINNER)

  • Giveon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time’

  • H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’

  • Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’

  • Queen Naija, ‘missunderstood’

Favourite Male Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny (WINNER)

  • J Balvin

  • Maluma

  • Ozuna

  • Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

  • Becky G (WINNER)

  • Kali Uchis

  • KAROL G

  • Natti Natasha

  • ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo Or Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga (WINNER)

  • Calibre 50

  • Eslabon Armado

  • La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

  • Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin Album

  • Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ (WINNER)

  • Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

  • KAROL G, ‘KG0516’

  • Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

  • Rauw Alejandro, ‘Afrodisíaco’

Favourite Latin Song

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

  • Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, ‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’

  • Farruko, ‘Pepas’

  • Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’ (WINNER)

  • Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái (Remix)’

Favourite Rock Artist

  • AJR

  • All Time Low

  • Foo Fighters

  • Glass Animals

  • Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

  • David Guetta

  • ILLENIUM

  • Marshmello (WINNER)

Favourite Inspirational Artist

  • CAIN

  • Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

  • Elevation Worship

  • Lauren Daigle

  • Zach Williams

Favourite Gospel Artist

  • Kanye West (WINNER)

  • Kirk Franklin

  • Koryn Hawthorne

  • Maverick City Music

  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

