Alia Bhatt Begins Shooting for 'First Film as a Producer': Darlings

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to announce the commencement of her upcoming film Darlings, which will also be her film as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment where she will be seen sharing the screen with actors Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Matthew.

The actor turned producer shared her excitement and nervousness through her caption, and said that she will always be an actor first.

"Ay one of DARLINGS! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)," she wrote.