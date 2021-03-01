Alia Bhatt Launches Production House Eternal Sunshine Productions

Alia Bhatt has announced her new venture 'Eternal Sunshine Productions' on social media. With this, the actor adds the producer's feather to her cap.

Along with the news she also shared an adorable logo of the company. "And I am so happy to announce…. PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales." The logo has illustrations of two cats who bear a resemblance to her own pet cats Juniper and Edward.