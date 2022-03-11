Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor & Family at Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film’s Screening

She added, “Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture.”

Rishi Kapoor couldn’t complete his role in Sharmaji Namkeen due to his untimely demise and Paresh Rawal replaced him in the film. The movie is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures. It stars Juhi Chawla, Taaruk Raina, Sheeba Chaddha, and Suhail Nayyar.

The film will release on Amazon Prime on 31 March.