In Pics: Samantha, Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi at the Critics Choice Awards

Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha and Samantha Ruth Prabhu at the Critics Choice Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The Critics Choice Awards ceremony took place in Mumbai on Thursday and several celebrities including Richa Chaddha, Guneet Monga, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the red carpet. While this year’s winners haven’t been shared online yet, take a look at the pictures of the celebrities arriving to the event:
Richa Chadha in a white dress decked in flowers at the Critics Choice Awards.
Pratik Gandhi wore a stunning suit to the CCA.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a vision in green at the red carpet.
Amol Parashar in a blue suit at CCA.
Konkana Sen Sharma looks radiant in a black pantsuit.
Tillotama Shome wore a beautiful floral white saree for the event.
Filmmaker Guneet Monga at the CCA.
Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Pratik Gandhi on the red carpet.
Shriya Pilgaonkar sporting patterned pants and an oversized blazer.
Gagan Arora in a dashing black suit.
Anindita Bose stuns in a black saree at the Critics Choice Awards.
Amruta Subhash at the CCA red carpet.
Jackie Shroff completes his look with stylish shades.
Aparshakti Khurrana at the CCA Awards red carpet.
Neha Dhupia looks regal at the CCA.