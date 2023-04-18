Alia-Ranbir, SRK to Appear on the Premiere Episode of 'Koffee With Karan' S8?

Along with the Brahmastra co-stars, it is also reported that Karan has sent an invitation to Shah Rukh Khan as well. According to reports, the Pathaan actor will likely appear on either the first or final episode of Koffee With Karan season 8.

Earlier in 2022, Alia and Ranveer Singh marked the first episode of the seventh season. In the same year, Alia tied the knot with Ranbir. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

While there are several reports and rumours surrounding the celebrity guest list for Koffee With Karan season 8, there is yet no official confirmation from Karan or his team.