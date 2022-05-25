'To The Most Generous Soul': Alia, Others Wish Karan Johar on His 50th Birthday

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wish Karan Johar on his birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar celebrates his 50th birthday on Wednesday, 25 May, and social media is flooded with wishes from his industry colleagues and friends. Celebrities ranging from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Vicky Kaushal and Farah Khan have shared unseen photos with the filmmaker.
Other celebrities who wished Karan a happy birthday include Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, and Karisma Kapoor.
Kareena, a close friend of KJo, shared an old photograph, wherein the duo can be seen trying to pout. "I don’t know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday. Happy 50 @karanjohar …No one like you", Kareena wrote.
Malaika posted a video on social media featuring several photos of her and the birthday boy. Malaika described Karan as having a "heart of gold" in the caption and wished him a happy birthday.
Farah Khan, Karan's best friend, wished Karan by giving a glimpse of his wardrobe.
Here are some more wishes:
Meanwhile, Karan Johar will celebrate his 50th birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios. According to reports, the party's theme will be black and bling, and the entire setup will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on the sets of most of Karan's films.
