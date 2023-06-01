'Until We Meet Again': Alia Bhatt's Grandfather Narendranath Razdan Passes Away

Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt's grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday, 1 June. He was 94.
The actor's grandfather was suffering from a severe lung infection and was admitted to the city's Breach Candy Hospital sometime ago. He had been unwell for a while. After his infection got worse, the doctors decided to shift him to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as per reports.
Sharing a reel from his 92nd birthday, Alia took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking note for her late grandfather. She captioned her post, "My grandpa. My hero (heart emoji). Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life!
"My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again," Alia added.
Have a look at the video here:
Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, also shared the unfortunate news of her father's demise on social media. In a long note, she wrote, "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul.
"You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again," Soni added.
