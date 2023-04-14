ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta & Soni Razdan Reunite For a 'Special Evening'

Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share some pictures from the evening.

Veteran actors Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, and producer Anu Ranjan recently came together for a house party. Soni took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures from the get-together and captioned her post, "Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much-needed catch-up."

Here, take a look:

Topics:  Neena Gupta   Zeenat Aman   Soni Razdan 

