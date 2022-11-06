Alia Bhatt Arrives At Mumbai Hospital; All Set To Welcome Her Child: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are ready to welcome their first child.
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
On Sunday (6 November), at around 7:30AM, Bollywood duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted arriving at Mumbai's H. N. Reliance Hospital. According to reports, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is all set to deliver her first child in the next 48 hours. The couple's family members, Neetu Kapoor (Ranbir's mother), Soni Razdan (Alia's mother) and Shaheen Bhatt (Alia's sister) also arrived at the hospital to be by the side of the soon-to-be parents.
Speaking to ETimes, the actress' father and Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt commented on the arrival of his grandchild, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life."
The duo tied the knot in April in an intimate ceremony organized at Bhatt's residence. Soon after their nuptials, the Brahmastra star took to social media to announce her pregnancy. Sharing a picture from the ultrasound laboratory, Bhatt wrote, "Our baby ….. coming soon"
