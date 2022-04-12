Alia's Crush on Ranbir to Their Blossoming Love: A Timeline of The Relationship

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The news of Ranbir and Alia’s rumoured wedding is the talk of the town. Celebrations are seemingly in full swing as we all await the official announcement. It’s a long time coming, beginning with Alia’s admission of her schoolgirl crush on Ranbir early in her career and their blossoming love, reportedly on the sets of their first film together. Fans are bubbling with curiosity about all the details around the wedding. And although the hush-hush event has kept us on the edge of our seats, we might have to wait a day or two longer. Meanwhile, here’s looking at the couple’s relationship timeline over the years.
2013: Alia, in an episode of Koffee with Karan, said that she not only wanted to have Ranbir in her swayamvar but was also ready to marry him. Was it a premonition of what was to come?
2017: Fast track a couple of years, Alia and Ranbir signed their first film together, Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. Romance rumours sparked once they met on set and the rest, as we all know, is history.
2018: Their first public appearance together was at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. Ranbir donned a white sherwani and Alia looked radiant in a green lehenga as they posed for photographs. And although, not much was revealed about their relationship they were positively glowing in each other's company.
2019: Both Alia and Ranbir received awards for their respective performances at Filmfare. Alia for Raazi and Ranbir for Sanju. But it was Alia’s adorable “I love you” to Ranbir that left us reeling for more.
2020: After they had made their relationship 'Instagram official', it was only a matter of time before we were blessed with more Ranbir-Alia photos on our feed. They were accompanied by their friend Ayan Mukherji as they vacationed together. This was the first of many vacations they would take together.
2020: During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir blamed the pandemic for the delay in the wedding plans but was reluctant to jinx anything. Marked as one of the first times, Ranbir openly spoke about the possibility of their wedding.
2021: At the Brahmastra motion poster launch, Ranbir was asked about their wedding plans to which he retorted that many celebrities have gotten married this year and that should keep us content. But we were also to witness a cheeky banter between the two, where Ranbir asked Alia, “Hamari kab hogi?” to which Alia said, “Why are you asking me?”
2022: Earlier this year, Ranbir and Alia took a trip to Africa to ring in the new year. Alia was quick to show off Ranbir’s photography skills and also shared a picture of him on Instagram.
