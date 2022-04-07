Everything The Bhatts And Kapoors Won’t Tell You About Ranbir And Alia Wedding

Welcome to the wedding of the year.
Photo: Altered by The Quint
Disclaimer: This video is totally based on "reports" that have not been checked or verified, and "sources" we have never met... but hey! Go ahead and watch this video anyway because it's about the only thing that matters right now - the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt April wedding.
"EXCLUSIVE reports" suggest that RK and his lady love will be tying the knot this month and their wedding festivities will kickstart 13 April onwards.
Where? At their ancestral RK house in Chembur, Mumbai.
Why? Because Ranbir Kapoor's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married there too. Wow! Alia's got to be really in love with Ranbir Kapoor to ditch Lake Como some fancy resort in Rajasthan and get married in Chembur. But then isn't this exactly what Neetu ji had been looking for in her bahu-to-be? Lucked out, I think!
For other wedding details like, Ranbir's bachelor's party, the wedding guest list, the bride's and groom's outfits and more, watch the video.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)