Everything The Bhatts And Kapoors Won’t Tell You About Ranbir And Alia Wedding

"EXCLUSIVE reports" suggest that RK and his lady love will be tying the knot this month and their wedding festivities will kickstart 13 April onwards.

Where? At their ancestral RK house in Chembur, Mumbai.

Why? Because Ranbir Kapoor's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married there too. Wow! Alia's got to be really in love with Ranbir Kapoor to ditch Lake Como some fancy resort in Rajasthan and get married in Chembur. But then isn't this exactly what Neetu ji had been looking for in her bahu-to-be? Lucked out, I think!