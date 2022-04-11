RK Studios Decked up With Lights Ahead of Alia and Ranbir’s Rumoured Wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly tie the knot at RK Studios.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is the talk of the town and while the rumour mill is working overtime, the Kapoor family’s RK Studios in Chembur has been decked up with lights. A paparazzo account on Instagram, Viral Bhayani, shared visuals of RK Studios and the gate and trees around the property have been decorated with lights.
On Sunday, visuals of Ranbir Kapoor’s under-construction house in Bandra had also surfaced on the Internet. The clips showed that the house had been decorated with LED string lights. While the actor couple hasn’t revealed any substantial details about the wedding, the ceremony will reportedly take place on 17 April.
Alia’s half brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed that the wedding is happening. He told Bombay Times, “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance."
"I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer," he joked.
Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin Bhatt had earlier also confirmed that the wedding will take place at RK House where Ranbir's parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.
On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will star together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is scheduled to release on 9 September. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.
