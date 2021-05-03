I Have Considered It: Alaya F. Opens up About Cosmetic Surgery

Alaya is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late Protima Bedi. She marked her film debut with the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Alaya spent the lockdown working on her skills as an actress and is excited to get back on sets. "I really miss being at a shoot set right now, and I just can't wait to bring more such characters to the audience," she said.

Earlier, lot of people online had accused Alaya of getting lip fillers before entering the industry but she dismissed the accusations as mere rumours. In an interview with Komal Nahta on the show Starry Nights Gen Y, she revealed, "I have been getting these comments where people are like, ‘Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!’ I didn’t do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don’t know why people think I got something done."

While there are no details about her future projects, many publications have reported that she has a three-film deal with the producers of her film Jawaani Jaaneman.