I Have Considered It: Alaya F. Opens up About Cosmetic Surgery

Actor Alaya F.
Alaya Furniturewalla, daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, opened up about considering cosmetic surgery, in a recent interview. During her appearance on Zoom TV's talk show By Invite Only, she spoke about her career, her contemporaries, and making content during the lockdown. When asked if she ever considered cosmetic surgery she revealed that she had, for a 'slight bump' on her nose, but then decided to not go ahead with it.
"Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, ‘Maybe I should do…’ It is the smallest thing; I don’t even know if people can see it." Showing the right side of her nose followed by the left, she said, "So, this side of my nose is the nice one (turns), this one has a slight bump here. It’s like the tiniest thing in the world. I’ll probably never do it because it’s so damn pointless," she said.
Alaya is the granddaughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and late Protima Bedi. She marked her film debut with the Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Alaya spent the lockdown working on her skills as an actress and is excited to get back on sets. "I really miss being at a shoot set right now, and I just can't wait to bring more such characters to the audience," she said.
Earlier, lot of people online had accused Alaya of getting lip fillers before entering the industry but she dismissed the accusations as mere rumours. In an interview with Komal Nahta on the show Starry Nights Gen Y, she revealed, "I have been getting these comments where people are like, ‘Oh, why did she get lip injections? She was beautiful before!’ I didn’t do anything! Right now, this is the most common one that I am getting and I don’t know why people think I got something done."
While there are no details about her future projects, many publications have reported that she has a three-film deal with the producers of her film Jawaani Jaaneman.
