Watch Alaya F on Receiving Her Award from Grandfather Kabir Bedi

Alaya F who just won her first Filmfare award in the Best Debut Actor category talks about receiving the honour from her grandfather Kabir Bedi, about being in lockdown after the release of her film Jawaani Jaaneman and her upcoming releases.

After over an year after the release of her first film, Alaya is now back in a music video titled Aaj Sajeya by SaReGaMa. Besides her new video, the young actor also talks about how she never wanted to take up a career in acting, the recent performances that have blown her away and shares a wish list of filmmakers she wants to work with. Watch the video.