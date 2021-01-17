20 Years of Togetherness: Akshay Wishes Twinkle on Anniversary

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish his wife Twinkle Khanna for their 20th wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of the couple he wrote, "The surest I’ve ever been of a partnership... twenty years of togetherness and you still make my heart flutter and sometimes even drive me up the wall but then again I wouldn’t have it any other way coz a smile is never far when you are near. Happy anniversary Tina."
Twinkle responded with a loving note of her own saying that while the couple lead successful lives as individuals, their partnership has worked because they have chosen to be together. "You are the beauty and the brawn in this partnership and I can’t even say I am the brain because you are smarter than me. We don’t need each other to be complete (that’s just a cliche from soppy ballads) but we want to have the other one around always and that is perhaps the only way it is meant to be. Happy Anniversary Mr K," she wrote.
Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay will reportedly play a gangster who aspires to be an actor. The action-comedy also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar and Arshad Warsi. It is expected to release later this year.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined