Akshay Kumar, Suresh Raina, Taapsee Pannu Tweet for Uttarakhand

Several celebrities including film actors and cricketers took to Twitter to pray for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand after the news of a glacier breach in the state’s Chamoli district came out. According to reports, 150 labourers are feared missing and 10 bodies have been recovered so far from the area.

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted saying, “Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone’s safety.”