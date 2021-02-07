Chamoli Flash Flood | 150 Feared Missing, 3 Bodies Recovered

After a glacier breach on Sunday, 7 February, in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district,150 men are feared missing and three bodies have been recovered so far, according to ITBP spokesperson.
The breach has triggered massive flooding along Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation and also took stock of the rescue and relief operations that is underway.
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has reached near Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli. He is presently taking stock of the situation, according to ANI.
ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris. Many have been reported to be trapped inside.
ITBP has further informed that three teams are on a rescue mission.
“150 men feared missing, three bodies recovered,” according to ITBP spokesperson.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to say that the Delhi Government is ready to provide all help to the people of Uttarakhand in this difficult time.
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that about 50-100 people are missing, two bodies have been recovered and some people injured in the floods have also been rescued, reports PTI.
Further the DGP reportedly said the situation is under control. However, the power project at Tapovan-Reni has been swept away completely.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked those stuck in affected area or those in need of help to call on 1070 or 9557444486.
Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the state government and Congress workers to help the people.
Air Force personnel are also reaching the spot from the Hindan airbase.
Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting Uttarakhand government and NDRF to tackle the flood, reported ANI, citing the army. Military station near Rishikesh is actively involved in coordination of rescue and relief operations with local administration.
According to ANI, six columns (around 600 personnel) of the Indian Army moving towards the flood-affected areas.
Home Minister Amit Shah has said that he has spoken to the Uttarakhand CM, DG ITBP and DG NDRF.
“All concerned officers are working on a war footing to secure the people,” the Home Minister said, informing that the NDRF teams have left for rescue operations and that every possible help will be provided.
Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have been deployed to rescue and evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river, they have also been directed to deal with any situation that may arise.
About 150 labourers working in the power project are missing, following the massive flood in Uttarakhand's Dhauli Ganga river, reported PTI, citing officials.
Published: 07 Feb 2021,02:34 PM IST