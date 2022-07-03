Akshay Kumar Reacts to R Madhavan’s ‘Good Films Take Years to Make’ Comment

Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's comment.
Akshay Kumar has reacted to R Madhavan’s statement about good films taking one-two years to complete and not just a few months. Akshay had earlier said that he ‘can’t work in a film that needs more than 100 days of shoot’.
R Madhavan, during his Rocketry: The Nambi Effect promotions, talked about the success of films like Pushpa: The Rise and K.G.F: Chapter 2 that took years to make and the ways actors commit themselves to projects.
When asked about the comment, Akshay Kumar told the press, “Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main is mien thode hi kuch…meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. (What can I say? What can I do if my film’s wrap up?)”
He added, “Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye. Toh ab main ussey ladoon? (A director comes and tells me, ‘Brother, your work is done, go home’. Should I fight with them?)”
Aanand L Rai, who is director of Akshay’s upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, also said, “He has said it time and again about completing a film in 40-45 days. But his calculation is not right. He has misled people by telling this. Which films were completed in 40-45 days? He comes on sets at 6 am and stays till we are done with our work.”
Akshay had earlier told Pinkvilla, One can’t give more than 45 to 50 days to a film and if you shoot a film in this time span, your budget will always be under control. I can’t work in a film that requires more than 100 days of shoot.”
While R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry released on 1 July, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Raksha Bandhan which is slated for release on 11 August. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna.
