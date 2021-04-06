Akshay's Ram Setu Co-Stars, Nushrratt and Jacqueline, in Isolation

Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar, and Nushrratt Bharuccha,
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Sunday, 4 April, Akshay Kumar had informed that he'd tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, reportedly 45 out of the 100 junior artistes tested positive after the entire crew got tested at Akshay and producer Vikram Malhotra's behest. While Akshay was hospitalized as a precautionary measure, his Ram Setu co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez have isolated themselves since they were on set on Saturday, reported ETimes.
"Akshay has spoken to the 'Ram Setu' officials and asked if all in question have been tested. Also, he has told them to look into each and every team member's welfare," a source told the publication.
Nushrratt posted Instagram stories with a glimpse into her self-isolation with a checklist that read, "Isolation, steam inhalation, precautions," and added, "stay safe." In the next story, she posted a screenshot of a conference call with her Ram Setu co-stars and wrote, "Checking up on each other. Far apart but together in spirit."
Akshay Kumar had announced in a statement on social media, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself," and on Monday confirmed that he had been hospitalized 'as a precautionary measure under medical advice'.
