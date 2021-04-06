Akshay's Ram Setu Co-Stars, Nushrratt and Jacqueline, in Isolation

On Sunday, 4 April, Akshay Kumar had informed that he'd tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, reportedly 45 out of the 100 junior artistes tested positive after the entire crew got tested at Akshay and producer Vikram Malhotra's behest. While Akshay was hospitalized as a precautionary measure, his Ram Setu co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez have isolated themselves since they were on set on Saturday, reported ETimes.

"Akshay has spoken to the 'Ram Setu' officials and asked if all in question have been tested. Also, he has told them to look into each and every team member's welfare," a source told the publication.