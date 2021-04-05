Ram Setu: After Akshay, 45 Junior Artistes Test COVID Positive

FWICE (Federatioon of Western India Cine Employees) General Secretary Ashok Dubey told the publication, "All the junior artistes have been quarantined".

A source added, "Since Akshay, who is the protagonist, has contracted COVID the shoot stands cancelled as of now. It is unlikely that filming will resume before 13/14 days at least".

Akshay has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon", he tweeted on Monday.

(With inputs from ETimes)