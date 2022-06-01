Lot on Invaders in History Books But 3 Lines on Prithviraj Chauhan: Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar at a promotional event for his film Samrat Prithviraj spoke about the lack of “balance” in the Indian curriculum.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Akshay Kumar said "Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have two-three lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders."

He also mentioned to the news agency, "Nobody is there to write about it (history of Indian kings)...".

"I would like to appeal to the education minister to look into this matter and see if we can change it," he added.