Akshay Kumar & Mohalal Dance Their Hearts Out At Jaipur Wedding In New Video

Akshay Kumar recently took to Instagram to share a video of him dancing with actor Mohanlal on Friday, 10 February. The two actors seem to be having a fun time doing bhangra at a wedding in Jaipur.
Akshay took to his social media to caption the post, writing, "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment"
Karan Johar also attended the wedding with Mohanlal. The actor shared a photo with the filmmaker on his Instagram. He captioned the post, writing, "Time well spent with Karan."
On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Ram Setu. He will be next seen in Selfiee which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi. The duo have already started promoting their film. Akshay was seen dancing with Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff to promote the film.
Mohanlal was last seen in Suriya-starrer Kaappaan.
