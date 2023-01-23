Selfiee Trailer: Superstar Akshay Kumar, Superfan Emraan Hashmi Face-off

The trailer for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer film Selfie dropped on Sunday, 22 January 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer film Selfiee dropped on Sunday, 22 January 2023. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film. The Akshay-starrer film is directed by Raj Mehta who has previously directed Jugjugg Jeeyo.
The trailer opens with the Emraan's character being one of the biggest fans of Akshay's character. However, things take a turn for the worse due to a misunderstanding between the two. Emraan then decides to make Akshay's life difficult.
The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in lead roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta, and Listin Stephen.
The remake starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu and was a box office success.
The film is all set to hit theatres on 24 February.
