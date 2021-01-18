Akshay Kumar Called Out for Hypocrisy After Ram Mandir Video

Akshay Kumar has been called out for hypocrisy after the actor took to Twitter to post a video urging fans and followers to donate to the Ram Mandir construction.
Lyricist and scriptwriter Puneet Sharma posted a clip from an old interview, wherein Akshay is seen talking about people wasting food and money on temples when so many are dying in the country of hunger. Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna in the film OMG: Oh My God!, where he spoke about the need to help people out instead of contributing to the building of large temples and decking out idols.
In the clip shared by Puneet Sharma Akshay says, "Why are you wasting so much milk and oil on God? Where is it written that God wants milk and coconuts? On the other hand, you are saying farmers are dying because of hunger. I go to temples and see so much of waste lying around. I believe that the best way to get God's attention is to do good and help other people".
Filmmaker Vinod Kapri criticised Akshay for crowdsourcing for Ram Mandir when he himself had spoken against this some time back.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also retweeted Sharma's post.
On Saturday (17 January), Akshay Kumar posted a video making an appeal to people to contribute towards building of Ram Mandir. "A temple is being built in Ayodhya for Lord Shri Ram. It's our turn now. Some of us should be the vaanars, some the gilheris, and make contributions as per our capacity to this historical cause. I will be the one to begin. I am sure you will join me too, so that the generations after will be inspired to follow the life lessons taught by Lord Ram", Akshay said.
President Ram Nath Kovind also contributed ₹500,100 on Friday for the construction of the temple.
