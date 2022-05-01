Happy Birthday AK: Here Is Why Ajith Kumar Proves He Is More Than Just An Actor

Ajith Kumar is known to be a hard worker. The universe hinted at it for he was born on May 1, Labour day.

Right from his debut film “Amaravathi” to the latest release “Valimai”, with sheer persistence and talent, he has worked his way up to transform from a novice young actor to a celebrated veteran star.

Despite meeting with serious accidents and undergoing several spine, legs, shoulders and knee surgeries in the last 15 years, he has overcome horrific tragedies which proves that the throne he dons right now is in his fans’ hearts. In Billa 2, he hangs out of a helicopter at 10,000 feet. In Valimai, he suffered multiple injuries while shooting risky bike racing stunt sequences.