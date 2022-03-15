Check Out Ajith's Response To Haters After 'Valimai' Release

Ajith in a still from 'Valimai'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Even since Ajith Kumar’s Valimai released, the film has received mixed reviews in Tamil Nadu. While being celebrated as a family entertainer by a section of his fans and family audience, the film was equally criticised by others including several critics on the count that the subject banked more on sentiments and stunts lacking substance.
Popular Tamil YouTube movie reviewer, Maaran popularly known as 'Blue Sattai' Maaran (for wearing his trademark blue shirt) and notorious for his brash movie reviews and was criticised heavily on social media by Ajith’s fans for body shaming the actor in his Valimai review.
Several celebrities including Sarpatta Parambarai fame John Kokken and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 winner and actor Aari voiced out against his abusive remarks and the crass language used in the review. In his open letter to the YouTuber, actor John Kokken had called out his allegedly biased review of Valimai. He reiterated that criticism helps cinema grow however requested 'Blue Sattai' Maaran to criticise with respect.
Open letter in Tamil by actor John Kokken to YouTuber Blue Sattai Maaran
Ajith's manager and publicist Suresh Chandra without referring to anyone specific, retweeted Ajith's statement as a reminder to emphasise that he is a man who practices unconditional love. The statement was originally posted as a tweet back in August 2021 addressing fans, haters and neutrals, when he completed 30 years in the film industry. The tweet also has a line which reads, “Live and let live” which is a part of Naanga Vera Maari song’s lyrics in Valimai.
Ajith is known for being an elusive star, seen only on the big screen. Over the past few years, he has completely refrained from appearing on his own movies’ promotional events including audio launches or interviews. He in fact dismantled his countless fan clubs and urged his fans to put their time to better use instead of engaging in fan club activities and fights with other actors’ fans.
Dismissing several rumours, Ajith has also expressed his strong opinion of not entering politics and, requested his fans and well wishers to address him as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or AK instead of 'Thala' (Leader) which is how he was fondly referred to in the past. Despite what looks like his 'long distance relationship' with his fans, the reach of the actor amongst his fan base in his home ground Tamil Nadu is simply unexplainable.
On the work front, Ajith is all set for the hattrick collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth in the untitled AK 61 where it is reported that he will lose weight and sport a never-before-seen look. The buzz is that Ajith is the hero and the villain in the film. Meanwhile, his recent pictures at his son Aadvik’s birthday went viral where he was seen with a stylish long beard and trimmed hair.
Ajith with his family.
