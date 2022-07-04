Ajay Devgn to Direct ‘Bholaa’ the Hindi Remake of Tamil Blockbuster ‘Kaithi'

Ajay Devgn to direct 'Bholaa'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to get his hands on the camera again, for his fourth upcoming directorial film, Bholaa. After U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34, the actor will now be directing the Hindi-remake of 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. The film will feature Ajay alongside Tabu, in leading roles.
The Gangaajal actor also revealed that the remake will be a "high-octane, strongly-emotional drama" which is slated for its theatrical release, next year in 2023. He also shared that the production of the film will wrap up by the end of August, according to The Indian Express.
Kaithi was directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, and featured actor Karthi in the lead role. The 2019 film was an action-thriller that followed the story of a prisoner in search of his daughter, who aids the police after they are ambushed by a gang of smugglers.
Announcing the release of Bholaa, Ajay shared a picture of himself sitting on the director's chair, holding a film camera, and wrote, "It's time to say ACTION again! Bholaa releasing on March 30th, 2023."
Talking about multi-tasking as an actor and a director on set, Ajay told Indian Express, that the director in him, keeps guiding the actor in him. "The director is always at the forefront, as he has to handle the film and manage the whole team. He has to take all the calls himself. It is always the director telling the actor what needs to be done and what his vision is. And, I have always been a director’s actor. I was guiding myself and the rest of the team," the actor said.
"There can never be a conflict. It is difficult to have a conflict when you are an actor and the director because when the director is working on the script, he is grooming his actors and characters," Ajay added.
Besides the remake, the actor has several upcoming films in the pipeline, including Drishyam 2, Indra Kumar's Thank God, and Rohit Shetty's multistarrer-film, Cirkus which is expected to release on 23 December, this year.
