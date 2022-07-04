Ajay Devgn to Direct ‘Bholaa’ the Hindi Remake of Tamil Blockbuster ‘Kaithi'

Actor Ajay Devgn is all set to get his hands on the camera again, for his fourth upcoming directorial film, Bholaa. After U, Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34, the actor will now be directing the Hindi-remake of 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. The film will feature Ajay alongside Tabu, in leading roles.

The Gangaajal actor also revealed that the remake will be a "high-octane, strongly-emotional drama" which is slated for its theatrical release, next year in 2023. He also shared that the production of the film will wrap up by the end of August, according to The Indian Express.