5 Famous Quotes That Birthday Boy Ajay Devgn Lives By

Ajay Devgn is shy, reserved and one of Bollywood’s most private celebrities. But it looks like the birthday boy is in a mood to change his reputation of being a recluse. Ajay, who is gearing up for his directorial debut with Shivaay, has let go of his inhibitions and has taken over social media with all his might. It’s Shivaay all the way for this actor. But what brought about the change? Well, he might have chanced upon some of these wise words and probably decided to live by them.
Ajay Devgn proves that age is just a number. At 48, the actor decided to try something new, direction. And he’s acted and directed in his film Shivaay in Bulgaria. Now, at 52, he is set to appear in all new avatar in the period action drama RRR. He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
That’s exactly what he's been doing, overcoming his fears, be it of heights or of being more social.
Ajay is known for his pranks and so here is a Diwali prank that he carried off on one of his crew members during the shoot of his directorial Shivaay. He may be reserved and shy but he surely proves that there is a little spark inside us which we should never lose.
This man surely knows how to have fun and makes sure people around him enjoy as much.
No matter what the condition around you is, you can either crib or make it FUN!
This is exactly what he has been doing whether it was living his dream with Shivaay as a filmmaker, or in the adventurous roles he essays. Wife Kajol recently posted a picture of Ajay behind the lens, wishing him a happy birthday, complaining that she couldn't manage to get a selfie. "Tried getting a selfie but the only “selfie” I could manage was his “self” with another camera.. doing what makes him happiest! Happy Birthday... today and always," she tweeted.
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark Ajay Devgn’s birth anniversary.)
