5 Famous Quotes That Birthday Boy Ajay Devgn Lives By

Ajay Devgn is shy, reserved and one of Bollywood’s most private celebrities. But it looks like the birthday boy is in a mood to change his reputation of being a recluse. Ajay, who is gearing up for his directorial debut with Shivaay, has let go of his inhibitions and has taken over social media with all his might. It’s Shivaay all the way for this actor. But what brought about the change? Well, he might have chanced upon some of these wise words and probably decided to live by them.