RRR: Ajay Devgn's First Look Revealed on His 52nd Birthday

'He derives strength from empowering his people,' director SS Rajamouli tweeted
Actor Ajay Devgn's look in Rajamouli's 'RRR'

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

On Ajay Devgn's 52nd birthday, director SS Rajamouli revealed his first look in Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) in the form of a motion poster. Sharing the video, the film’s official handle tweeted, "Empowering his people is his defining characteristic. His strength lies in his emotion. Presenting the poweRRRful avatar of @ajaydevgn in #RRRMovie.” And a powerful avatar it is.

Rajamouli shared the video on social media, and wrote, "LOAD... AIM... SHOOT... He derives strength from empowering his people! Presenting @AjayDevgn."

The Singham actor thanked director Rajamouli for the opportunity, in his reply, "Load. Aim. Shoot. Thank you @ssrajamouli for envisioning me in such an exciting and powerful character."

The motion poster starts with an aerial view which then reveals Devgn surrounded by armed men as a repeating voice-over says, "Load, aim, shoot." He is bleeding from the forehead and looks rugged but unbothered.

Co-stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan Tej extended their wishes. Remarking that Devgn's character has set out to 'empower his people', Ram Charan tweeted, "He is a man on the mission to empower his people. Strong, emotional and inspirational, he's going to make a mark! @ajaydevgn Sir it was a great experience having you in @RRRMovie."

"He will ensure that all his men hit the bullseye! Meet @ajaydevgn in an avataRRR as never seen before!" wrote NTR Jr who plays Komaram Bheem in the movie.

The Telugu period action drama is a fictional story about freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021, and also stars Alia Bhatt as Sita.

Published: 02 Apr 2021,05:16 PM IST
