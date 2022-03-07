Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Shares Health Update, Hospitalised for ‘Fever & Vertigo'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a picture with her doctor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to social media to share a health update for her fans. She revealed that she was hospitalised for vertigo and fever. Aishwaryaa was also admitted at the hospital in February after she tested positive for COVID.
Sharing pictures with a doctor, she wrote in the caption, "Life before covid and post covid… back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not!"
She added, "When you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it (hospitalisation) doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prthikachary. What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am."
Gitanjali Selvaraghavan commented, "Ugh feel better soon!! It's like post covid you have an entirely new body." Several of Aishwaryaa's fans also wished for her speedy recovery.
On the work front, Aishwaryaa collaborated with Ankit Tiwari on the track 'Musafir' which will drop on International Women's Day (8 March).
