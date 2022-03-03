Ponniyin Selvan Part 1: Aishwarya Rai's First Look Poster; Release Date Revealed

Aishwarya Rai and Vikram in their first look posters for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The makers of Ponniyin Selvan released the first look posters for the characters on Wednesday, and announced the film's release date.
The official handle of Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies shared the posters with the caption, "Wishing our Producer Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!"
One poster shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is said to have a double role in the film, in regal attire.
Aishwarya Rai shared the posters on Instagram with the caption, "The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!"
Vikram's poster features him riding a horse while trying to grab a sword. The character posters for Trisha and Jayam Ravi were also released.
Ponniyin Selvan, based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, will release in two parts and Ponniyin Selvan Part: 1 is scheduled to release on 30 September. The film is directed and produced by Mani Ratnam.
