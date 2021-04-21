Aishwarya Shares Pic of Her & Abhishek's Virtual Anniversary Party

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th anniversary on Tuesday, 20 April.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to share a photo of her and Abhishek's virtual anniversary celebration. Abhishek is currently shooting for a project in Lucknow and he couldn't be there for the occasion. However, Abhishek joined Aishwarya and Aaradhya through a video call, a screenshot of which was posted by Aishwarya.
Some time back, Abhishek urged everyone to wear a mask, as cases in India continue to rise steeply. "Please, please, PLEASE KEEP YOUR MASK ON!!! If not for yourself, think about your family, elders, friends and loved ones", the actor wrote on social media, alongside a photo of him wearing a mask.
