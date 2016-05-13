In Pics: Birthday Girl Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes Red Carpet Looks
The birthday girl slays... most of the time.
Abira Dhar
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Cannes red carpet. | (Photos Courtesy: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come a long way, not just in her acting career but also as the face of India at the prestigious annual Cannes Film Festival. The French Riviera has loved having her walk down the red carpet for more than a decade.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red carpet looks aren’t just a reflection of her fashion sensibility, but also of turning points in her life. From her big Bachchan wedding to her pregnancy and a fluctuating sense of style, ranging from super plunging necklines to ‘dressed for an Indian wedding’ look—Ash has been through a great deal.
Here’s Aishwarya slaying it in style on the Cannes red carpet over the years:
Cannes 2002: Mistook the red carpet for a wedding Ash?
Cannes 2003: Neeta Lulla is clearly not working for Ash.Cannes 2004: A cleavage revealing dress is simply not your thing, Ash.Cannes: 2005: Finally! Ash gets it right.Cannes 2006: Aishwarya steals the show.Cannes 2007: Abhishek ‘suits’ Ash just fine.Cannes 2008: Bold as the Bachchans! Cannes 2009: Aishwarya the fashion icon.Cannes 2010: The high bouffant just doesn’t work.
Cannes 2011: Drop dead gorgeous.Cannes 2012: New mommy gets brownie points. Cannes 2013: Ash gives some major maharani vibes. Cannes 2014: Back with a bang! Cannes 2015: Ash is back in the game and how. Cannes 2016: It’s not the dress but the lips that caught the eye.Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan the Disney princess.Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns into a butterfly.
We can’t wait to see what Aishwarya Rai wears on the Cannes red carpet once again as India’s most gorgeous fashion icon. We know you’ll rock it, Ash!
(This story is from The Quint’s archives and is being republished to mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday.)