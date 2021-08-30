Baaghi 3 Dir Ahmed Khan Gifts Wife Shaira a Limited Edition Batmobile, See Pics

Shaira Ahmed Khan with the luxury vehicle Batmobile.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @shairaahmedkhan)
Director Ahmed Khan, who worked on films like Lakeer and Baaghi 3, pampered wife Shaira Ahmed Khan on her birthday. Since the Khan family are known for their love for cars, this time Ahmed Khan finally got his hands on their dream car- a limited edition 'Batmobile', modelled after the Keaton Batmobile from 1989, which he gifted to Shaira on the occasion.
Shaira took to Instagram to share pictures of the car. In the pictures, Shaira can be seen posing with the Batmobile. Along with the photos, she thanked her husband and kids for this glorious presents writing, “Thanku love @khan_ahmedasas for this dream come true … #Ourdreamcar #keatonmobile1989 #batmobile @____azaan____ @_subhaankhan_ #keepingupwiththekhans"
Shaira Ahmed Khan also shared a video reveal of the car with the caption, "The Reveal. #keatonbatmobile1989. Thanku #Gotham motors Ohio."
Several celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Ayesha Shroff, Remo D'Souza, and Genelia Deshmukh congratulated Shaira under the posts. Elli AvRam commented, "Omg what is this thing!!!! Batman returns 2.0????"
The limited-edition Batmobile has been manufactured by Gotham Motors and assembled by Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT). It took 8 months for the car to arrive from USA. The price of this luxury vehicle is yet unknown.
The Poonawallas are the only other family that own this car in India, other than the Khans. Although, Adar Poonawalla's Batmobile is a refurbished Mercedes S350. Pune Mirror states that the car ranges from ₹1.1-8.9 crore depending on the model. The Poonawallas had hired a Mumbai-based EMT and paid a fee of Rs. 40 lakhs to add the wings. The car was a gift to Adar's son Cyrus Jr.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ahmed Khan will join hands with Tiger Shroff for the upcoming film, Heropanti 2.
