After Kareena Kapoor, Her House Help Tests COVID Positive

Two days after Kareena Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, her domestic help also contracted the virus on Wednesday, as per a report by The Times of India. A civic official told the publication that they received reports of Kareena's maid testing positive on Wednesday.

"We will keep monitoring their health till they are in isolation. We also tested 108 people from the buildings of Kareena, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and Seema Khan. Their reports have come negative. The reports of actors Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, who were also a part of Karan Johar's party, have also come negative", the official said.