After Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan Test COVID Positive: Report

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora confirmed, on Monday, that they’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Pinkvilla has reported that even Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and her friend Seema Khan have tested positive for the virus.

The publication also reported that Maheep Kapoor has mild symptoms of a cold and fever and has also asked everyone she met to get tested. Neither Maheep nor Seema have issued an official statement yet.

Kareena informed, on social media, that her family and staff are all double vaccinated and aren’t exhibiting any symptoms. Amrita also wrote that her family and staff tested negative for COVID.

Kareena Kapoor’s statement read, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested.”

BMC sources claimed that Kareena and Amrita had violated COVID norms and attended parties. Kareena’s spokesperson released a statement that the actors had attended a get together which was a “intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up.”