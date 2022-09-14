After Jacqueline, Delhi Police Summon Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

The Delhi Police's EOW has summoned Nora Fatehi for questioning in the extortion case.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After Jacqueline Fernandez, the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), has now summoned actor-dancer Nora Fatehi for questioning in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The actor has been asked to appear before the police tomorrow, on 15 September, as per a report by India Today.
In continuation to the report, on Wednesday (14 September), the Delhi police interrogated Jacqueline in connection with the extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, whom she previously was in a relationship with. The cops had also quizzed Pinky Irani, who was allegedly paid in crores for introducing her to Chandrashekhar.
Due to some inconsistencies in her response, the Delhi police have asked Irani to appear before them on Thursday, as well. The cops also shared that Fatehi seems to have no direct connection with Jacqueline in the case, but has been summoned to be questioned together with Irani, as per the report.
According to India Today, Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, EOW said in a statement, "Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified. There's no direct connection between Nora and Jacqueline with respect to this case."
The ED (Enforcement Directorate) had filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekhar for the alleged extortion of approximately Rs 200 crore from the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh. Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police for the same. In the supplementary chargesheet filed in August, the ED reportedly mentioned gifts that actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had received from him.
Moreover, Fatehi has already been questioned by the EOW previously, on 2 September in connection with the money laundering case. This will be her second round of questioning.
