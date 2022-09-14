After Jacqueline, Delhi Police Summon Nora Fatehi in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

In continuation to the report, on Wednesday (14 September), the Delhi police interrogated Jacqueline in connection with the extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, whom she previously was in a relationship with. The cops had also quizzed Pinky Irani, who was allegedly paid in crores for introducing her to Chandrashekhar.

Due to some inconsistencies in her response, the Delhi police have asked Irani to appear before them on Thursday, as well. The cops also shared that Fatehi seems to have no direct connection with Jacqueline in the case, but has been summoned to be questioned together with Irani, as per the report.