‘Finally Got SEALed’: Anushka Ranjan Shares Pics From Wedding With Aditya Seal

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married on Sunday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tied the knot on Sunday. The newlyweds have now shared pictures from their wedding with heartfelt messages. Anushka posted a series of pictures with the caption, “Since the day I’ve known you I haven’t had one dull moment.. we have lived a few lifetimes in these 4 years and I cannot believe we’re headed towards forever together.”
In all the pictures, the couple looks ecstatic and one picture features Seal doing a celebratory dance as Anushka laughs. Anushka added, “Adi you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me every day and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed.”
The groom, Aditya Seal also shared the pictures and wrote, “To where we are. No one else would i have wanted to share my ‘happily ever after’ with.” Aditya wore a pastel yellow sherwani which complemented Anushka’s lavender lehenga.
Before the wedding pictures, the actor had also shared old pictures of the couple with the caption, “From where we started…” Anushka commented, “We have always been cute I guess.”
Anushka also shared a video of herself walking towards Seal at the wedding with the song ‘Tere Jeya Hor Disda’ playing in the background. Anushka looked pleasantly surprised as the song started playing and credited the surprise to her husband.
She wrote, “The moment I heard your voice my heart melted! How did I get so lucky. Thank you @adityaseal for this beautiful surprise.. I couldn’t have asked for a better song to walk towards our forever.”
“And ofcourse I couldn’t have done this without my gorgeous girls and handsome boys. You’ll are my life and you mean the world and beyond to me. Thank you for making my day our gorgeous memory forever,” Anushka added.
Anushka’s sister Akansha commented, “Why are you making us cry!!!!!!!!! enough!!!!!” and Krystle D’Souza echoed the sentiment, “Can you stopppp because I can’t stop crying.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)