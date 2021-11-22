‘Finally Got SEALed’: Anushka Ranjan Shares Pics From Wedding With Aditya Seal

In all the pictures, the couple looks ecstatic and one picture features Seal doing a celebratory dance as Anushka laughs. Anushka added, “Adi you’re my smile and you make me so happy .. thank you for choosing me every day and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after .. I guess I did finally get SEALed.”

The groom, Aditya Seal also shared the pictures and wrote, “To where we are. No one else would i have wanted to share my ‘happily ever after’ with.” Aditya wore a pastel yellow sherwani which complemented Anushka’s lavender lehenga.

Before the wedding pictures, the actor had also shared old pictures of the couple with the caption, “From where we started…” Anushka commented, “We have always been cute I guess.”