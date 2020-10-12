Aditya Narayan To Tie the Knot With Shweta Agarwal This Year

Aditya also spoke to the publication about the time he met Shweta.

Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal by the end of the year, as per a report by The Times of India. Speaking about their 10-year relationship the actor-singer said, "I have always been very open about my relationship. However, there was a time when too much was being said, so I decided to stay away from speaking a lot".

Aditya also spoke about how people should not speculate about someone's relationship. "Some years back there were rumours about Shweta and me breaking up after a huge fight. At that time it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I do admit that relationships do come with their own challenges, but that does not mean it's the end".

Apart from singing and acting, Aditya has also hosted a number of reality shows on TV. Shweta has done films in the South opposite actors such as Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep.

(With inputs from The Times of India)