Kajal Aggarwal to Tie the Knot With Businessman Gautam Kitchlu

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support", Kajol shared her message on Twitter.

As per reports, Gautam is a businessman who owns Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor.