'#BabyonTheWay': Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal to Welcome First Child Soon

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome their first child. The couple tied the knot on 1 December, 2020. Aditya took to Instagram to share the news. He also posted a photo of him and Shweta, with the latter showing off her baby bump.

"Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay", Aditya wrote.