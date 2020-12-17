Aditya Narayan Shares Honeymoon Photos from Srinagar

Aditya Narayan is currently on his honeymoon with his new bride Shweta Agarwal. The singer shared a photograph of the couple posing together in Srinagar. Aditya is dressed in a beige jacket with sunglasses and Shweta is in a cosy pink sweater and knitted cap. "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia," he captioned the post.
A few other honeymoon photos of the couple have also been circulating on social media. Take a look:
After dating for 11 years, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai on 1 December. In an earlier interview, his father Udit Narayan had mentioned that the wedding would be held with only 50 guests in attendance considering COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. A day after the ceremony, the newly weds celebrated with a reception in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Govinda and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were among those on the guestlist. According to reports, the couple will move into a new 5BHK home in Andheri, Mumbai, close to where Aditya's parents live.
Published: undefined