Aditya Narayan Refutes Reports Claiming He is 'Bankrupt'

In an interview Aditya Narayan had said that he has exhausted all savings due to the COVID lockdown.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Aditya said that the reports were exaggerated.

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan has brushed aside rumours that he is bankrupt, adding that the coronavirus lockdown did affect him financially. Reports started floating when, in an interview, Aditya had said that he has exhausted all his savings and is only left with Rs 18,000 in his bank.

In another interview to TellyChakkar, Aditya said that he has been employed for two decades so it would be difficult for him to run out of savings.

In the original Bollywood Bubble interview, Aditya Narayan had said, “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year. So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account.”

(With inputs from The Indian Express)