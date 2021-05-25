Aditya Narayan Apologises for Alibaug Comment on Indian Idol 12

During a Facebook live, Khopkar reportedly said in Marathi, "A Hindi channel has a singing reality show which I am not going to name but Aditya Narayan hosts it. He made a derogatory comment about Maharashtra's Alibaug. I haven't seen the show but I have received many complaints from people. People on these channels easily say things like 'Hum kya Alibaug se aaye hai?' (Are we from Alibaug), and I don't think they're aware of Alibaug's rich cultural heritage."

He added, "They don't know what we, the people of Alibaug, can do if we get upset. We won't let the show take place. The comment was very insulting."

Khopkar further said that he'd reached out to Sony, the makers of the show and Aditya's father singer Udit Narayan, and demanded an apology. In an episode of the music reality show, Aditya asked the question to a contestant Sawai Bhatt.