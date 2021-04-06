Actors Renuka, Ashutosh, and Shefali Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

Renuka Shahane and husband Ashutosh Rana; actor Shefali Shah
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actors Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana and Shefali Shah joined the list of celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sharing the news on Instagram, Shefali shared a picture with her cat, "Got my vaccine! Did u? Must do..." She then added a 'side effects song' inspired by the song You're the One That I Want from the classic Grease, "The side effects song (Composed and created by @pallavisymons): I got chills, they're multiplying! From this vaccine, they're supplying. I shivered and burned, tossed and turned. All night through-hoo... But oh my heart's still set on 2!! (Must sing and read this. Must)"
She also confirmed in a comment under the post that she experienced 'the works' with regards to side effects, "Hi guys Thanku . Yes I did get fever chills body ache n weakness n pain in the arm. I got the works."
Renuka had shared a picture with husband Ashutosh on their way to get vaccinated. She later shared an update on Twitter thanking the medical staff at the centre. "Today we took the vaccine's first dose. Get the vaccine, wear a mask, maintain social media, and sanitize your hands," she further wrote in Marathi.
The Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actor last wrote and directed Kajol starrer Tribhanga which focused on the complicated dynamics between a family consisting of three women from different generations.
Ashutosh played Shivendra Giri, a distraught father, in the Hindi dark comedy Pagglait directed by Umesh Bist. He will next appear in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj which is produced by Yash Raj Films. The historical drama, based on Prithviraj Chauhan's life, also stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar.
Shefali essayed the role of Vartika Chaturvedi in the 2019 release Delhi Crime. Presently, she stars in Netflix's upcoming anthology Ajeeb Daastaans in the short directed by Kayoze Irani titled Ankahi.
Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Rohit Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Johnny Lever, and Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, have gotten the first dose of the vaccine.
